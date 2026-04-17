His advisors were reportedly already on the ground. A top Turkish club is strongly interested in FC Bayern Munich’s defensive star

Kim previously played for Fenerbahce from 2021 to 2022. He then moved to SSC Napoli for around €20 million, and after a standout campaign that culminated in the 2023 Scudetto, he joined FC Bayern Munich for €50 million.

However, at the German record champions, he has not been a regular starter since Jonathan Tah’s arrival—and perhaps even before. Last season he formed the first-choice centre-back partnership with Dayot Upamecano, but this term he has increasingly found himself on the bench.

Consequently, a move during the next transfer window remains a distinct possibility. Munich would not block Kim if a suitable offer materialises, with reports suggesting a fee of around €30 million.