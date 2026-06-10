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Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn to complete €9m Bayer Leverkusen transfer after rejecting Liverpool & RB Leipzig
Leverkusen win the race for Eichhorn
Leverkusen are set to complete a major coup by signing wonderkid Eichhorn after deciding to trigger his €9m release clause - per Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old, who has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe with his stellar performances in the 2. Bundesliga for Hertha, will sign a contract until 2031 at BayArena.
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Big clubs left empty-handed
The news comes as a significant blow to several of Europe's top clubs who had been tracking the teenager's progress closely. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City were both credited with a strong interest in the midfielder, viewing him as a potential cornerstone for their future projects. However, Eichhorn has prioritised his development within Germany, choosing the project currently being built at Leverkusen. Before the final decision was reached, it was confirmed that Eichhorn had also turned down a move to RB Leipzig.
Financial boost for Hertha
For Hertha, the €9m fee provides a welcome financial boost as they continue to navigate the challenges of the 2. Bundesliga. While the club were desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, the scale of the fee and the player’s desire to test himself in the top flight made the transfer inevitable. The agreement is understood to include various performance-related add-ons and a potential sell-on clause, ensuring that the capital club will benefit further should Eichhorn fulfill his immense potential at Leverkusen.
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What comes next?
The acquisition of Eichhorn is a statement of intent for Leverkusen, especially given the lengthy contract involved. By triggering his release clause, Leverkusen have managed to secure a premium talent for a relatively modest fee in today’s market. Eichhorn will be expected to play a key role for his new club in the 2026-27 campaign as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing sixth place finish in the Bundesliga.