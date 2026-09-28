Heimir Hallgrimsson slams critics and hails 'proud' Republic of Ireland stars after dominant win over Israel amid boycott controversy

Bazunu's refusal to feature in protest against "atrocities in the region" sent shockwaves through the dressing room, though Hallgrimsson made clear the door remains wide open for the shot-stopper.

Addressing the goalkeeper's stand and dressing-room harmony, Hallgrimsson said: "Yeah, that was the intention two days ago, obviously it's up to him. We sent him a text just after the game, he's one of us. He won the game with us, we supported his decision, and hopefully he'll stay with us. I know it's probably tougher for him than the others, but he's a part of our team and will be."

Acknowledging the unease caused by the timing of the decision, the manager added: "I think it [the squad] can be reunited, obviously it was just the timing, there was nothing we had against him taking that decision. Of course it would have been easier if it had been earlier. Normally the players have always gone together with their decisions. That was the first time there was a split and it made a lot of people uncomfortable. In the end they decided to stick together and finish the game."