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Adhe Makayasa

'He was sorry' - Roberto De Zerbi vows to 'kiss & hug' Mathys Tel after 'crazy' overhead kick that saw Tottenham concede costly penalty vs Leeds

M. Tel
Tottenham
R. De Zerbi
J. Carragher
Tottenham vs Leeds
Leeds
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has offered public support to Mathys Tel after the young forward's erratic performance in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Despite scoring a stunning opener, the Frenchman conceded a decisive penalty via a reckless overhead kick, drawing heavy criticism from pundits, but his manager opted for a more compassionate approach.

  • Hero turns villain

    Tottenham appeared set to move four points clear of the relegation zone after Tel opened the scoring with a sublime curling strike from 20 yards. However, the youngster’s afternoon turned into a nightmare when he attempted an audacious overhead kick to clear the ball inside his own penalty area. The reckless manoeuvre caught Leeds defender Ethan Ampadu in the head, leading to a VAR-overturned decision and a successful spot-kick equaliser from Dominic Calvert-Lewin that stalled Spurs' survival momentum.

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    Carragher slams 'crazy' decision

    Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was scathing in his assessment of the incident during Monday Night Football, highlighting that Tel appeared to see the opponent before committing to the clearance. The ex-Liverpool star said: "It’s just a crazy decision from Tel. What you think sometimes is we’ve been there sometimes as players where you don’t see the opposition player coming in. But he’s about to make his decision and he sees him, he looks. So he’s made his decision but as soon as he knows there’s someone there, it has to change.

    "He still has time, he’s got to change his mind. I thought he hadn’t seen him initially, but he has. It’s a really, really poor decision. We’re talking about a young attacking player, making two ridiculous decisions in this game."


  • De Zerbi offers public embrace

    In stark contrast to the television pundits, De Zerbi chose to shield his player from the fallout of the draw. When questioned on how he would address the error with the former Bayern Munich man, De Zerbi said: "Nothing. He's young, he's a talent, I will kiss him and I will hug him and stop because he doesn't need too many words. He was sorry for the... not mistake, because it's not a mistake, but it can happen for a young player to make that mistake in that situation."

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  • Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    High-stakes London derby

    Tottenham now face a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on May 19, knowing that their two-point cushion over West Ham remains precarious. The return of James Maddison from a long-term knee injury provides a significant creative boost, but De Zerbi must address the defensive naivety that cost them two vital points. With only two matches remaining, Spurs' Premier League status hangs in the balance.

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