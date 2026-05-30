What might have happened if Bayern hadn't been turned down by TSG Hoffenheim—specifically by club patron Dietmar Hopp—back in 2015? Even then, FCB had set its sights on the rising coaching talent and wanted to bring Nagelsmann to Munich. This revelation came from Michael Reschke, Bayern's former technical director, in the podcast 'Nagelsmann – The Youngest One' by t-online.

"As a local boy, it was a great story for him and he was simply very keen to move to Munich to become the U19 coach within the whole setup under Pep Guardiola," says Reschke.