Like just about everyone else, Antonio Freeman had to wait.

His son, Alex Freeman, had headed the ball into the back of the net to seemingly make it 2-0 against Australia, but then the flag went up. The joy was paused, but it did resume. After a VAR review, the goal was confirmed, sending the USMNT's youngest player darting across the field with his teammates chasing behind.

The elder Freeman created plenty of big moments throughout his NFL career. He knows what it means to succeed on the field, and he knows what it feels like when you do step up for your team. This feeling, though? It was different.

"Man, I just cried," he told U.S. Soccer. "I had my shades on, had my Freeman jersey on, and I just cried. To see Alex and his teammates run around after the goal was called, I cried even harder, man. For them to take Alex, it was like he was everybody on the team's little brother. It brought tears, man, because you can have individual moments, but when you have team moments, that's what makes it special."

Reyna, meanwhile, had his own celebration. After scoring a stunning trivela to put the cap on a 4-1 win over Paraguay, Reyna took the ball and put it under his shirt. Any fan of soccer knows what that means. It's a pregnancy announcement. He and wife Chloe were just waiting for the right time to go public, and what better time than at a World Cup?

“I’ve known for a couple months now,” Reyna said after scoring, “so I was waiting for the perfect time, and this sort of felt like it.”

While the Freeman and Reyna celebrations were emotional for the respective families, Emily Trusty, funnily enough, totally missed her husband's. As Auston Trusty made his own mad dash to the bench after scoring just minutes into the match against Turkey, all she could do was look around. First, she locked eyes with her husband's older sister, Onnie, before then looking down and seeing her daughter. From there, there was no holding back.

"His sister was the one who inspired him to play, and I looked at her to see if our reaction was the same," Emily Trusty recalls. "'Was that really Auston? Was that really him?' We looked at each other, and we burst into tears because we realized it was him. My daughter was playing at my feet, and I look back at videos now, and she's reaching at my legs trying to get up. I didn't watch the celebration because I was hunched over crying. Then we all came back to it, it quieted down and we were just shocked. I think we were just shaking the rest of the game.

"It's funny because people congratulate you and celebrate as if it's us," she continues. "I was talking about that with Auston after the goal and how I was celebrating and crying as if it was me. I did nothing. I just watched, but everyone comes up and congratulates me, but it's not me, it's 1,000 percent him. I'm just here celebrating that."

Gregg Berhalter's tears didn't hit him until later. In the moment, the one where his son Sebastian scored against Turkey, it was smiles and fist pumps. The tears came hours later.

"It's obviously great to watch your son playing in a World Cup, but for him to get an assist and a goal in a game in a World Cup, I mean, it's incredible," Berhalter told ESPN. "It's really like one of these things that is hard to put into words, really the feeling because you're so proud of them.

"When I was on the plane after the game on the way back, I took a red-eye just reflecting on it. Tears came to my eyes just thinking about his journey and just how much it meant to him."

For the loved ones of the goalscorers, those goals are special. In those moments, families reflect on the journey, which is often why decades of tears flow out, either at the stadium or, in Berhalter's case, on a red-eye.

Those moments aren't just limited to each individual's family, though. There's a collective family, too. When a player scores a goal, the eyes of the USMNT's friends and family section quickly turn towards that player's loved ones, and those tears turn to celebrations.