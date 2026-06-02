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Oliver Maywurm

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He scored a stunning goal against FCB! Could Bayern Munich be on the verge of a surprise signing for their attack?

Bundesliga
Transfers
Eredivisie
I. Saibari
Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven

FC Bayern Munich could apparently be set to pull off a completely unexpected transfer this summer.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, after failing to sign Anthony Gordon, Bayern Munich have now identified PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari as their new priority for the attack.

  • According to Romano, talks are already underway between Bayern and Saibari, having gained momentum following Gordon's rejection. The Moroccan is reportedly "keen to join Bayern this summer".

    Saibari is under contract at Eindhoven until 2029, and Romano adds that the player is now waiting for the Dutch champions to announce their asking price. Bayern are not alone in their pursuit: Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation.

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  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-PSV-ROTTERDAMAFP

    A potential FCB signing? Ismael Saibari has just scored a stunning goal against Bayern.

    Bayern Munich is prioritising the signing of a new attacker for the upcoming summer transfer window. The club seeks a versatile forward who can occupy the wings and also serve as a backup to Harry Kane in the centre.

    Gordon had been identified as a suitable candidate, and Bayern were reported to have already agreed terms with the England international. However, Gordon ultimately chose FC Barcelona, who are paying Newcastle United up to €80 million in transfer fees.

    Saibari is now said to be the next name under consideration at Säbener Straße, as he matches the required profile. The Moroccan international primarily plays on the wings or in the number ten role, though he can also slot in as a centre-forward.

    When PSV lost 1-2 to Bayern at the end of the Champions League group stage in late January, Saibari started in a two-man attack and calmly equalised to make it 1-1. His blend of technique, dynamism and goal threat has evidently impressed the FCB hierarchy, led by sporting director Max Eberl.

    Crucially, his fee is expected to stay below Bayern's self-imposed £60m ceiling, unlike Gordon's pricier valuation.

  • Could Ismael Saibari enhance his value at the World Cup?

    Saibari came through the youth ranks of Belgian heavyweights RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk. In 2020 he switched from Genk's U21 setup to PSV's reserve side, and after impressing he graduated to Eindhoven's first team for the 2022/23 campaign.

    He has since become a key figure at PSV, especially over the past two campaigns, delivering consistently during domestic title runs and providing standout moments in the Champions League, most memorably his "dream goal" against Bayern.

    A tricky prospect for FCB: at the upcoming World Cup, Saibari could significantly boost his value with strong performances for dark horses Morocco. The PSV star is a regular in the North African side's attacking midfield and already played a key role at the Africa Cup of Nations around the turn of the year. Morocco opens its campaign against Brazil, and with Scotland and Haiti also in the group, the team's stated target is to reach the knockout phase.

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  • PSV Eindhoven v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    FC Bayern are reportedly interested in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ismael Saibari, whose statistics are under scrutiny.


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