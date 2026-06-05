"He's never done that before": English fans reveal Thomas Tuchel's World Cup plan involving Harry Kane of Bayern Munich

Alternatives to Kane in Tuchel's squad include Ollie Watkins of Europa League winners Aston Villa and Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli. Experts expect Kane to start against Croatia, but his minutes could be managed: he might play fewer in the second match versus Ghana and, ideally, sit out the final group game against Panama.

Kane, who turns 33 at the end of July, played 51 competitive matches for Bayern last season, spending 4,050 minutes on the pitch, and has added friendly matches and five international fixtures totalling over 400 minutes since September 2025.

By managing Kane's minutes in this way, Tuchel aims to have his star striker at full strength for the knockout phase, should England progress.

The Three Lions will contest their group stage fixtures in Arlington, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; and East Rutherford, New Jersey.