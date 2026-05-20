Alongside Jaissle, former coach Adi Hütter is currently considered a leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at the Hessian club. Hütter also largely matches the desired profile. Krösche wants the new manager to have a "clear vision" of "how he wants to play football". Eintracht must once again play with "a certain intensity"—a blend of counter-attacking and possession football—because, as Krösche explained, "we need to master both styles to regularly compete for European places."

Unlike Jaissle, re-hiring Hütter would not incur a compensation fee, as the Austrian has been without a club since leaving AS Monaco in October.

"We are in talks. We want to find a solution soon," Krösche said recently regarding the timetable for the search for a manager. According to Bild, the club aims to wrap up the process as early as next week.