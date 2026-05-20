According to Sport1, Matthias Jaissle is weighing a return to one of Europe's top five leagues and can "very well imagine" a move from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli to Eintracht. Eintracht sporting director Markus Krösche is said to be a "big fan" of the 38-year-old and stays in regular contact with him.
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He's currently enjoying a massive salary, and a major managerial move at Eintracht Frankfurt now seems imminent
Krösche and Jaissle have a history together in the Red Bull network: Krösche spent years at RB Leipzig, while Jaissle managed RB Salzburg. According to reports, Krösche tried twice to bring Jaissle to Eintracht Frankfurt—first in summer 2023 after Oliver Glasner's exit, and again in the subsequent winter break.
When that move collapsed, Frankfurt instead appointed Albert Riera to replace the sacked Dino Toppmöller. However, the Spaniard—described as "difficult to manage"—clashed with key players and the media, and departed after securing only four wins from 14 matches.
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Eintracht Frankfurt face a crisis with Albert Riera – Krösche takes responsibility
"I put him in a situation where he had little chance of success," said Krösche at the end-of-season press conference a few days ago. The Spaniard's appointment was "my mistake. My misjudgement," he added, thereby taking responsibility for the club's failure to qualify for European competition.
In hiring Riera, the veteran boss had gone against his own principles. "The key rule I ignored is: if you have to replace a manager mid-season, don't bring in someone who doesn't know the league or have top-flight experience." Why did that happen? "I had a feeling and a conviction. I always act on conviction. It was so strong that I disregarded the principle of caution."
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Eintracht Frankfurt: Jaissle is reportedly prepared to accept a substantial pay cut.
As the season enters its final weeks, the circumstances could not be more different, particularly since Jaissle already knows the Bundesliga, albeit only as a former TSG Hoffenheim player. According to Sport1, he ticks an important box for Eintracht Frankfurt's managerial search: the club wants a German-speaking coach who can "bring back high-intensity football and get the crowd fired up". Jaissle certainly matches that profile.
Eintracht have already made an approach to Jaissle, who recently won the Asian Champions League for the second time with Al-Ahli and is under contract there until 2027. For his part, Jaissle is reportedly even prepared to take a significant pay cut from his current massive salary of 15 million euros if an ambitious Bundesliga or Premier League club comes knocking.
- AFP
Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly weighing the option of bringing Adi Hütter back.
Alongside Jaissle, former coach Adi Hütter is currently considered a leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at the Hessian club. Hütter also largely matches the desired profile. Krösche wants the new manager to have a "clear vision" of "how he wants to play football". Eintracht must once again play with "a certain intensity"—a blend of counter-attacking and possession football—because, as Krösche explained, "we need to master both styles to regularly compete for European places."
Unlike Jaissle, re-hiring Hütter would not incur a compensation fee, as the Austrian has been without a club since leaving AS Monaco in October.
"We are in talks. We want to find a solution soon," Krösche said recently regarding the timetable for the search for a manager. According to Bild, the club aims to wrap up the process as early as next week.