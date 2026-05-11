Scuderi works for BVB as a scout specialising in top talent. In this role, the Italian travels the world searching for gems in youth ranks who could interest Borussia.

Since hanging up his boots in 2019, he has already delivered several standout performers to Dortmund. He secured the signing of Filippo Mane from Sampdoria Genoa's U19s in early 2021, and he also unearthed Samuele Inacio and Luca Reggiani, both of whom have already broken into the first team this season.

"It feels great. I'm often travelling around Europe, seeing lots of different countries and lots of good players. I enjoy watching football and I enjoy analysing it," he told the club podcast.