He nearly lost his leg to a horror injury, yet the man who spotted Inacio, Reggiani and other talents continues to live his dream at BVB

Scuderi works for BVB as a scout specialising in top talent. In this role, the Italian travels the world searching for gems in youth ranks who could interest Borussia.

Since hanging up his boots in 2019, he has already delivered several standout prospects to Dortmund. Filippo Mane arrived from Sampdoria Genoa's U19 setup in early 2021, while Samuele Inacio and Luca Reggiani—both unearthed by Scuderi—have since broken into the first team.

"It feels great. I'm often travelling around Europe, seeing lots of different countries and lots of good players. I enjoy watching football and I enjoy analysing it," he told the club podcast.