"I'm just here to play; I don't care," the rising star declared after the 4-0 (1-0) win in the penultimate World Cup warm-up match against Finland. He's "going full throttle," added the whirlwind Karl on ZDF: "And then a bit of skill comes into play."
Translated by
"He must be thoroughly enjoying this stage of his career!" Lennart Karl reveals the secret of his success at Bayern Munich and with the German national team
Against the Finns, he swung in a quick corner for Deniz Undav to open the scoring in the 34th minute, then delivered another assist to the Stuttgart striker in the 57th. "He's a player who can operate in several positions and will be very valuable to us," praised Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.
In Sunday's match in Mainz, the 18-year-old started on the right wing, forming an incisive front three with Bayern Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz. "At that age you have a carefree attitude. He should savour this phase, go out and enjoy himself," said captain Joshua Kimmich. "He needs to believe in himself, take the ball, take risks and have a go at goal."
Karl, who has now made two senior appearances as a substitute, admitted he felt "goosebumps during the warm-up" and added that the national anthem and "my assist were special for me. I was really pleased and I'm happy about the trust the coaching staff have placed in me."