He is the perfect role model: FC Bayern are getting a new 'Dad', the one Guardiola wanted to clone a thousand times over

Dante has been methodically preparing for this transition for years. While still playing, he earned all requisite coaching badges and last year completed the UEFA Pro Licence. "I definitely want to become a coach," Dante told Sport Bild in 2024. "To that end, I'm already helping out regularly with training sessions for our youth teams in Nice and have recently spoken to many top coaches such as Lucien Favre and Thomas Tuchel."

In Nice, Dante is nicknamed "Pai", the Portuguese word for "father", and he mentors younger players such as former Bayern prospect Flavius Daniliuc, who joined the club from Munich's youth setup in 2020 and made his professional debut there.

"Dante has become a very important mentor for me," Daniliuc, now at FC Basel, told SPOX. "I constantly sought his advice on where I could improve, and he helped me with incredible patience." Dante describes his mentoring role simply: "I want to help young talents develop and make the most of their careers." Few would dispute that he is the perfect role model.