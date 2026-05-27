According to Sport Bild, Tillman has "largely called it quits" with the Werkself and intends to use this summer's World Cup with the USA as a showcase for his talents before leaving the club after just 42 competitive matches.
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He has "largely moved on" from the club: a former FC Bayern star has become the poster boy for Bayer Leverkusen's utterly botched transfer window
Bayer 04 is ready to grant the 23-year-old attacker's wish, provided one condition is met: any suitor must stump up the €35 million the club paid to PSV Eindhoven last summer. According to Sport Bild, Premier League side Fulham have already registered an initial interest.
Tillman had arrived in Leverkusen as a highly rated prospect and put pen to paper on a long-term contract until 2030. At PSV, he had established himself as a first-team regular after a €12 million move from Bayern Munich, scoring 21 goals and providing 12 assists in 54 Eredivisie appearances to help the club secure back-to-back league titles in 2024 and 2025.
Yet his start in Leverkusen was disrupted by the chaos that followed Erik ten Hag's arrival. The manager who had pursued him was gone after just three competitive matches. The combative Dutchman was replaced by Dane Kaspar Hjulmand, who repeatedly backed Tillman in public but never saw that support repaid with standout performances.
- Getty Images
Malik Tillman is dissatisfied with his current role at Bayer Leverkusen under coach Hjulmand.
The player himself was well aware of this. Tillman remained self-critical throughout his first six months at Leverkusen, particularly emphasising this after what was arguably his best performance in a Bayer 04 shirt during the 3-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal at the end of January.
"Personally, I think I could have done more; I expect more of myself too," he said after his brace against the Spanish side. So why has he not yet delivered consistently good performances in Leverkusen? "I don't know," Tillman admitted, before outlining the issue: "I often find myself in the right space, but I just don't receive the ball as often as I'd like. I'm not here to point fingers; we're a team. My job is to show up in the right spots, and if the ball comes, great. If not, I keep going."
Yet his performances remained inconsistent; subsequent victories were fewer than before. One reason may be that Hjulmand did not deploy him in his preferred role as a left-sided central midfielder in a 4-3-3, instead using him as a deep-lying striker. "We've talked about it. He's a second striker. Malik has to run into that space," Hjulmand explained.
Despite that performance, Tillman scored only three more goals and never recaptured his early-season form. Under Hjulmand, he lost his place in the starting XI during the final stretch, appearing as a late substitute in six of the last seven Bundesliga matches.
Already in the spring, Tillman is said to have been frustrated by internal communication at Bayer and to have openly raised this with sporting director Simon Rolfes. The feeling of not being properly integrated into the group of key players was said to have reinforced his desire to leave even back then.
It now looks as though Tillman and Leverkusen will part ways after only one season. A final twist remains possible, however, as Bayer is widely expected to replace Hjulmand before the new campaign. Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola have been linked; sources claim Glasner is Rolfes' preferred candidate.
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Bayer Leverkusen: Tillman epitomises a transfer disaster – but he's not the only flop.
Should Tillman—Leverkusen's record signing—depart after only one season, he would be the most high-profile, though not the only, emblem of a troubled transfer window.
Equi Fernandez arrived from Al Quadsiah for €25 million yet quickly fell out with Hjulmand; by April's 1-0 win over BVB he had even refused to warm up as a substitute. Sport Bild reports he, too, is eager to leave this summer.
The club paid €32 million to AS Monaco for Eliesse Ben Seghir, who was meant to anchor Leverkusen's attacking midfield after Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool. That proved an impossible task: Ben Seghir never got going.
Despite being handed chances at the start of the campaign, he failed to impress and soon slipped down the pecking order. Matters worsened when he suffered an injury while representing hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations early in the year.
He was sidelined for roughly two months and, upon returning, featured only sporadically. In 2026, the €32 million signing managed just 50 minutes of playing time and ended the campaign without a single goal or assist.
According to Sport Bild, the 32-million-man feels at home at the club and wants to try for a fresh start under a new manager. The same applies to Loic Bade, who featured less and less frequently, particularly in the second half of the season, partly due to injuries.
Malik Tillman's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Competition Matches Goals Assists Playing time in minutes Bundesliga 29 6 1 1,677 Champions League 10 2 - 533 DFB Cup 3 - - 125