A corner from the right led to a scramble in the box, and Joao Palhinha slid the ball home from close range. That late, dramatic goal gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over already-relegated bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, and it proved enough to secure the three points. It was their first league win of the calendar year after 16 attempts, keeping their relegation fight alive.
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He has finally brought the horror run to a halt! Fresh speculation surrounds a controversial loan deal involving FC Bayern
"This win means much more than just three points to me, the fans and the whole club," Palhinha said afterwards. However, the victory was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone. Rival West Ham United also won, beating Everton at the same time, so Tottenham stay below the dotted line. With four matches left, they trail the Hammers by two points, and both sides have similarly challenging run-ins.
Palhinha’s future remains uncertain and is likely to depend on whether Spurs can secure top-flight safety.
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Joao Palhinha has left Bayern Munich after just one season.
The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder moved from Fulham to Bayern Munich in 2024 for €51 million at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. The problem: by the time he arrived, Tuchel had already left. Under Vincent Kompany, Palhinha played only a minor role, so he returned to London on loan after a season. Spurs paid a loan fee of €5 million and secured an option to buy for €25 million.
The campaign began promisingly: until November, Palhinha was a regular starter and even contributed to Tottenham’s strong runs in the Premier League and Champions League. Once the club’s form collapsed, however, he lost his place and became a rotation option. His last start came on 5 March, and he was only a late substitute against Wolves.
“Of course, it’s a difficult situation at his club at the moment. But João is a fighter,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said last week. With the club’s league status for next season still unclear, Freund added that it was “difficult to say anything concrete about his future”, though he stressed, “Tottenham already know what they have in him.”
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Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a permanent move for Joao Palhinha.
Sky reports that Spurs are open to a permanent deal for Palhinha but want to renegotiate the €25m buy-back clause—an arrangement Bayern could accept. For the move to happen, Spurs must avoid relegation—a outcome Bayern will now be quietly rooting for. Palhinha is under contract in Munich until 2028, but his €10m salary is expected to be reduced as he has no future at the club.
In defensive midfield, Kompany plans to stick with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic, while Tom Bischof and Noel Aseko, both returning from loan, could step in as cover. Recurring rumours also link the club to 16-year-old Hertha BSC prospect Kennet Eichhorn.
As a point of reference, Spurs last summer did sign another former Bayern loanee on a permanent deal, despite mixed form; Mathys Tel has since scored only three goals in 34 appearances.