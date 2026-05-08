He had already reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer: will FC Bayern Munich spring a transfer surprise?

Osula's sudden link with Bayern comes as a surprise. Until recently, media reports consistently named his teammate Anthony Gordon as a leading candidate to plug the club's attacking void, thanks to his versatility up front. RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is also in the frame; The Athletic claims he is the preferred target, though his transfer would cost more than Gordon's.

Osula, by contrast, is a classic No. 9. At 1.91 m and 22 years old, he combines size with pace. The report adds that Bayer Leverkusen, Everton and Crystal Palace are also monitoring him. Unlike Gordon, though, he is not a regular starter for the Magpies.