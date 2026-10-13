Most expected Flick to hand Gabriel Jesus the centre-forward berth against Galatasaray after his goal against Getafe, especially with Barcelona crying out for someone to occupy the heart of the attack and give them a presence inside the box. The German had other ideas. He left the Brazilian on the bench and picked a front line with no recognised striker in it.

Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo made up the quartet, a selection that on paper looked like Olmo through the middle. The reality was far messier. Nobody stuck to a fixed position. They swapped roles and rotated their movement until Galatasaray's defensive calculations fell apart, and the problem only grew as the tempo rose after the break.

Olmo drifted into central areas at times and became the forward closest to goal, yet he never committed to sitting between the two centre-backs. He dropped off instead, taking the ball and joining in the build-up. Fermin Lopez read that and pushed into the space Olmo had vacated, popping up as the centre-forward and giving Barcelona an extra body in the area.

Gordon added another layer, coming off the wing into the middle to attack the gaps his team-mates had opened. Yamal, meanwhile, kept his licence to roam, creating from the flanks or driving inside as he pleased. Galatasaray's defenders had no way of knowing who to track, or who would turn up in the striker's position next.

None of this was random. Flick wanted a forward line flexible enough to hunt space, so rather than asking Galatasaray's backline to mark one striker, he made them deal with four players capable of getting into the box, creating chances and finishing attacks. The second half told the story. Barcelona scored three.

Yamal profited most. He used the space on offer to tee up Fermin Lopez's goal with a beautifully weighted cross, then returned three minutes later to set up Gordon for the third after a lovely piece of dribbling inside the area, before playing his part in the move that ended with Karim Adeyemi's fourth. His influence has never depended on a fixed position. It comes from freedom of movement and the right decision in the final third.

Galatasaray simply could not cope. They vanished as an attacking force after the interval and stopped threatening Barcelona's goal altogether, while the relentless pressure and the interchanging runs picked them apart at the other end. Confusion was written all over the Turkish side. Flick had taken the absence of an outright centre-forward, a supposed weakness, and turned it into a weapon.