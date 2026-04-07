He defeated Real Madrid and fell out with Ronaldo… The death of Guardiola’s ‘number one enemy’

A legendary manager, who enjoyed great success in several European countries and managed to snatch the European Super Cup title from Real Madrid, passed away on Tuesday.
The newspaper ‘AS’ reported that Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, whom it described as ‘Guardiola’s number one rival’, died at the age of 80, just a few days after resigning as manager of his national team.
Bucharest University Emergency Hospital announced in an official statement that Mircea Lucescu had died on Tuesday 7 April 2026, at around 8.30 pm (local time).