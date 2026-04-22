These days, the choice is far from set in stone. Lionel Messi, the seasoned playmaker, 20-year-old Pedri and former midfield maestro Yaya Touré are all in the running for this category, according to Johan Manzambi. That represents a shift from the past. “As a child, Manuel Neuer was my role model,” the SC Freiburg prospect told Sky recently.
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He can play “almost any position”, and he admires Manuel Neuer. Is FC Bayern ready to sanction a record-breaking transfer?
It may seem odd, given that the 20-year-old has plied his trade in midfield for some time. Yet Manzambi once dreamed of being a goalkeeper, idolising Manuel Neuer. “Fortunately for Switzerland, his father and brother talked him out of it,” noted Zurich’s Tages-Anzeiger last October.
By that point the Geneva-born forward had already played seven of his ten senior international matches for the Nati, scoring three goals before his 20th birthday. Four weeks earlier he had also netted against Sweden after a brief substitute appearance. “He has an incredible instinct for goal; I’ve rarely seen that in a player,” said national coach Murat Yakin.
Yakin first called him up after last season, when Manzambi needed only eleven games—his first at professional level—to establish himself as a key performer for the Breisgau side. He contributed four goals in that span, helping the Breisgauer reach the decisive Matchday 34 showdown with Frankfurt for a Champions League spot, a contest they would ultimately lose.
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“Exceptional in this form”: Johan Manzambi impresses in Freiburg
Just two and a half weeks after Manzambi made his senior debut for Switzerland in June 2025, he put pen to paper on a new Freiburg deal running until 2030. The club, acting swiftly to safeguard his rising transfer value, had little choice but to secure his services early. As sporting director Jochen Saier explained: “Johan’s development has continued unabated – that is exceptional in this context.”
Saier’s assessment still stands today. Manzambi has blossomed into a key component of the Freiburg team and is now undoubtedly the squad’s most valuable outfield player. He has played 40 competitive matches, with manager Julian Schuster selecting him for the starting line-up on 36 occasions. His statistics read six goals and seven assists.
He exemplifies Freiburg’s renowned youth-development model, a strategy that earns the club wide respect—and more than a little envy—across German football. Head of youth scouting Christoph Wetzel-Veilandics recommended the signing from Servette Geneva’s U18s in January 2023, and Manzambi quickly progressed through Freiburg’s U19s and reserve team before making his inevitable senior bow.
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Manzambi draws comparisons with Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha.
As Schuster puts it, Manzambi brings “a great all-round package” to the table. He quickly made an impression in senior football with his positive attitude and healthy self-belief. Manzambi plays with courage, is creative and a threat in front of goal; his nimble footwork makes him a superb dribbler, and he adds dynamism and covers plenty of ground. His style echoes that of Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha.
He also works with a mental coach to keep a clear head, and his strength in the tackle and endurance make him a threat over 90 minutes. “I’m basically a box-to-box eight,” he says, “but I can also operate on the wing or as a ten.”
That adaptability stems from his years at Servette, where he played almost every position, even as a No. 9. SC Freiburg is leveraging that versatility, deploying him across several roles.
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Bayern’s transfer target, Freiburg’s record exit?
He still has the most to learn in the role of the more attacking half of a central midfield pairing. He occasionally lacks the right balance and the necessary decisiveness in one-on-one situations. Surprisingly, given those shortcomings, his disciplinary record stands out: in the current Bundesliga season he has collected four yellow cards and two somewhat unfortunate red cards, placing him second only to Mainz’s Dominik Kohr.
Nevertheless, his ability to change games has already attracted attention. Mid-March reports in the Swiss paper Blick linked him to Bayern Munich—potentially as a replacement for Leon Goretzka—and Paris Saint-Germain. Since then, the usual English heavyweights have also been mooted.
With his contract still long and his transfer fee open to negotiation, it would take a surprise for him to avoid becoming Freiburg’s record sale. That honour currently belongs to Kevin Schade, who joined Brentford in summer 2023 for €25 million; Merlin Röhl will soon follow for the same fee, as Everton are obliged to buy him.
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Manzambi is eager to test himself in the Champions League.
Sky reports that Freiburg value Manzambi at more than €30 million. Yet as recently as September, SCF CEO Saier told kicker: “We extended Johan’s contract only a few months ago, on a long-term basis, to ensure a clear shared path forward.”
Manzambi himself recently had only a stock phrase to offer: "I’m focused on Freiburg and the World Cup with Switzerland." With the Breisgau side, he could soon appear on a bigger stage in two finals – in the DFB Cup and the Europa League. Then comes the World Cup and, given his profile, a transfer window that is bound to be exciting.
“My long-term goal is to win the Champions League,” he told Freiburg’s club media during a Q&A. To accelerate that timeline, he has two routes: lift the European Cup with the club or command a hefty transfer fee for them.
Johan Manzambi: Performance statistics at SC Freiburg
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 51 8 9 7 2