"He can keep a close eye on them": Jose Mourinho at the DFB Cup final! Uli Hoeneß quells speculation about Real Madrid and a Bayern Munich superstar

"He can keep a close eye on him all he likes, it won't do any good," Hoeneß emphasised regarding any potential interest from Bayern in Olise. The French forward is "not for sale", the 74-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was seen leaving his Berlin hotel on Saturday afternoon and heading for the Olympic Stadium after receiving an invitation from Bayern's final opponents, VfB Stuttgart. According to Bild, he had arranged to meet Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth during the DFB Cup final weekend.

The meeting is said to have been facilitated by GestiFute, the agency run by super-agent Jorge Mendes, which also represents Mourinho; Hendrik Schauerte, GestiFute's German market manager, accompanied the Portuguese coach in Berlin.