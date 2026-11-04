Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Has United finally found their man for the big occasions? Schmeichel reveals the secret behind the historic comeback

Match
Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League
P. Schmeichel
M. Carrick
Y. Tielemans
England
Italy
Denmark
Belgium

Deep sorrow then an explosion of joy

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Former Manchester United star Peter Schmeichel has praised one of the team's stars after he "changed the course of the match" against Roma, inspiring a precious 3-2 win after the side had trailed by two unanswered goals.

Schmeichel admitted he felt "very sad" in the first half. Everything changed, he reckons, the moment summer signing Youri Tielemans came on.

The Belgian midfielder replaced the injured Cameroonian Carlos Baleba shortly after the restart, and proceeded to "change the course of the match", according to Schmeichel.

Metro relayed Schmeichel's remarks to CBS Sports: "It was time to do something like this. Manchester United have done this kind of thing time and again in the past, but it took a long time."

Read also: It has not happened since Barcelona's 8-2 humiliation: Paris revive Spain's nightmare in the Champions League

  • Tielemans changed the course of the match

    He continued: "In the first half, I felt deeply saddened by what I saw in the first 45 minutes, the situation was very bad. Then Carlos Baleba went off injured at the start of the second half, and I said to myself: things cannot get any worse than this."

    On Tielemans, he went on: "But Youri Tielemans came onto the pitch and changed the course of the match. This is the best performance I have seen him deliver with Manchester United, and I am very happy for him. He came into midfield, drove the team forward and was a leader, it was wonderful to see."

    There could be a lasting impact, too. He added: "For me, this could be a major turning point. The players have now felt what it means to be at Manchester United and to play on these big European nights."

    Read also: Doué equals Benzema and closes in on Mbappé's throne in the Champions League

  • The spark of the great transformation: "If you're going to lose, fight until the end"

    The United legend went on to say: "Coming back from two goals down, this is what United have done for years. I'm absolutely delighted for Michael Carrick because he desperately needed this win." Kasper, son of Schmeichel and former Leicester City goalkeeper, reserved praise for Tielemans after the superb comeback at Old Trafford.

    He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I said in the first half, if you're going to lose, fight to the end. You can accept defeat if you give it everything you've got, and they didn't do that in the first half".

    "But they did it in the second half," he confirmed. "Carlos Baleba set the tone of play. It was unfortunate that he got injured because of it, but that was like a spark. Youri Tielemans came onto the pitch, and that changed the course of the match a little. There was a greater degree of control".

    His point was simple: "When you play in these matches and you're two goals down, you've already lost, so you might as well give it your all. You might as well run and play".

    Read also: Video: four goals in record time: Paris break Real Madrid's historic record

  • "This is the standard"

    The historic goalkeeper continued: "This should be the standard, and the great thing about it for Michael Carrick is that he now has something to refer back to. Any time there's a difficult situation or a team talk before the match, it will be like: look what you do when you give your all in this way, then it becomes impossible to live with you."

    That comeback win lifts Manchester United to seventeenth in the Champions League after four matches. Roma slip to nineteenth.

    Carrick's side are back in action on Sunday against Aston Villa. Roma, third in Serie A, host Sassuolo.

    Read also: he didn't even last half an hour: a technical explanation for Inzaghi's surprise decision

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL