Harry Kane told he'll only break Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record if Bayern Munich get knocked out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Kane has been in incredible form this season, scoring a staggering 31 goals thus far this campaign. He needs 11 more, from seven fixtures, if he is to surpass Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in the 2020/21 season. Hamann, though, thinks that the Champions League offers a significant challenge to Kane's ambition, with Bayern set to play Real Madrid in a blockbuster knockout clash, as he believes the striker must have his minutes managed. The last time the two heavyweights clashed, Kane was substituted with 10 minutes remaining with Bayern chasing the game, in a fixture they eventually lost, and Hamann believes a repeat would be a disaster.

He told Sky: "Two years ago he had the record in front of him and wanted to break it. In Madrid he left with ten minutes left - when they were further away."

He added: "I think Bayern and Kane would do well to set this record in the storage room. Because it is important that they advance one round in the Champions League - and ideally one more and that they win the Champions League."