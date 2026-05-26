Not even close! Harry Kane wins European Golden Shoe as prolific Bayern Munich striker finishes 18 points clear of Man City star Erling Haaland

Kane secured the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe after registering 36 goals in just 31 Bundesliga appearances. This phenomenal return earned the 32-year-old 72 points, placing him comfortably at the summit of the continental standings. He finished 18 points clear of Haaland, who amassed 54 points following a 27-goal domestic season.

By lifting the trophy, the striker joins club legends Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski as the only Bayern Munich players to win the esteemed accolade twice. Kane, who previously won the award during the 2023-24 season, displayed a clinical edge that completely set him apart.