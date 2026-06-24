Harry Kane addresses golden missed chance vs Ghana as England captain admits he was marked out of World Cup stalemate

The match could have ended differently had Kane converted a late opportunity inside the penalty area after a header from Nico O'Reilly rebounded off the crossbar.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kane explained his perspective on the missed chance. He said: "You go through games like that. I was just waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way. It was the kind of game as a striker where you're just waiting for the ball to bounce, and it did. I just couldn't quite get over the ball, but I'd back myself to score that more often than not. It is what it is. I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in, so I have to accept it."