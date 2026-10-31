The captain's armband, the coaches he learnt most from and dealing with competition all shaped Samir Handanovic's time at Inter. At times, the former Slovenian goalkeeper shouldered a great deal of responsibility, for better or worse. In an interview with Repubblica, he explained what those experiences taught him and how they inform his work as a coach today.
Handanovic: “Spalletti and Conte are the managers I learned the most from. The captain’s armband takes energy away from my game”
Spalletti and Conte
"The coaches who taught me the most? Spalletti and Conte. The former asked me to be the extra man in build-up play. I was already ready; I knew how to play with my feet. From Conte I learnt the winning mentality, which involves the whole club. The bar is raised for everyone."
The captain’s armband
"I remained the same person, but with more responsibility. The captain's armband takes energy away from you on the pitch. You have to set an example in everything: how you present yourself, how you train, your behaviour, even your clothes. You have to be fair to your team-mates and act as a go-between with the manager and the club."
Lautaro captain
"Is Lautaro a good captain? Only his team-mates can say. What others say is just talk."
Teaching young people
"Coaching youth teams? I gave the youngsters a lot and learned a great deal from them, emotionally too. You have to be an educator and a psychologist. Young people are sponges. It's not just football, and money still has little to do with it."
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