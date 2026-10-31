Handanovic: “I dream of managing Inter. Here’s why I said goodbye in the summer. De Zerbi wanted me at Brighton, Italiano at Fiorentina”

For Samir Handanovic, leaving Inter did not necessarily mean retirement. In a lengthy interview with Repubblica, the former goalkeeper and captain described opportunities that came his way but fell through at the last minute before he decided to hang up his gloves.

Today, the former goalkeeper has also left Inter as a youth coach, following disagreements over the summer about the move from the Under teams to the Primavera. He still dreams of one day taking the managerial job currently held by his former team-mate Cristian Chivu.