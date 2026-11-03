Erling Haaland is increasingly Manchester City's talisman, particularly since Pep Guardiola left and Enzo Maresca arrived. The Citizens started the year well, but results have dipped in recent weeks. The Premier League could impose sanctions on the club after finding them guilty of more than 100 financial breaches.
With Man City's future still uncertain , the same goes for their top players, Haaland first and foremost. The Norwegian has already scored nine goals in the first nine rounds of the Premier League and is under contract until 2034 but his father Alfe-Inge has not ruled out the possibility of him leaving.