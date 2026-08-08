One of Guimarães's biggest strengths is his ability to fill more than one role in midfield.

The Brazilian can sit deep as an anchor, the "number 6", and he can also push forward into the "number 8" role, the position he prefers.

Guimarães made his preference clear in previous comments: "If you ask me, I would say I prefer to play in the number 8 position, but my role in the number 6 position was exactly what the team needed. I can play in both positions, and the most important thing for me is to play and help the team."

At Newcastle, he had to take on the anchor role before moving into his preferred position once Sandro Tonali picked up the defensive midfield duties.

That flexibility looks ideal for Arteta. The Arsenal boss values players who can switch positions and adapt to whatever the match demands.