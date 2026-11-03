Jesus de Miguel, a 30-year-old Spanish striker, went down injured during Tenerife's match against Andorra in the Spanish Segunda Division. He had collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while chasing the ball near the middle of the pitch.

The player suffered a severe chest injury that triggered cardiac and respiratory arrest. Medics rushed him to hospital, but Tenerife announced his death on Tuesday morning. The club broke the news in a moving statement, describing itself as "heartbroken". Condolences poured in from clubs and players around the world, including Lionel Messi, and Real Madrid planned to hold a minute's silence before their next match.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the organisation was "heartbroken" by the player's death. He offered his condolences to de Miguel's family, his teammates and Tenerife, confirming that European football would observe a period of mourning in his honour this week.

The tributes would run through the Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the Europa League and Conference League matches on Thursday.

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