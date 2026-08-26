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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-CAGLIARIAFP

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Grand Gala of football, Leao nominated for striker of the year: AC Milan’s candidates for the Top 11. Rabiot in the running for best goal

R. Leao
AC Milan

On 2 September, the 2026 edition of the Gran Galà del Calcio will take place at La Scala in Milan. Several AC Milan players are on the list

The 2026 edition of the Gran Gala del Calcio will be held at Milan's Teatro alla Scala on 2 September. The ceremony will honour the best players from last season, position by position, in an ideal XI from which the Overall Best player of the season will also be chosen. Special awards will also be handed out for the Coach of the Year, Referee of the Year, Club of the Year, Best Young Player in Serie B and Best Young Player in Serie A.

Among the candidates for last season's Top 11, which Serie A players will vote for directly, there are also some Milan players in the running, while Mario Gila is included too after playing for Lazio last year.

  • The candidates

    Serie A Enilive 2025-2026 Goalkeeper of the Year category
    Marco Carnesecchi - Mike Maignan - Mile Svilar

    Serie A Enilive 2025-2026 Defenders of the Year category
    Manuel Akanji - Alessandro Bastoni - Gleison Bremer - Federico Dimarco - Denzel Dumfries - Mario Gila - Marco Palestra - Evan Ndicka - Oumar Solet - França Wesley

    Serie A Enilive 2025-2026 Midfielders of the Year category
    Hakan Çalhanoğlu - Manu Kone - Scott McTominay - Luka Modric Adrien Rabiot - Piotr Zielinski

    Serie A Enilive 2025-2026 Forwards of the Year category
    Rafael Leao - Lautaro Martinez - Donyell Malen - Nico Paz - Marcus Thuram - Kenan Yildiz

    On 2 September, the best goal in Serie A 2025-2026 as chosen by the fans will also be revealed. AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot is also in the running for the award thanks to the magnificent long-range left-footed strike he scored away at Torino.

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