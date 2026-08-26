Grand Gala of football, Leao nominated for striker of the year: AC Milan’s candidates for the Top 11. Rabiot in the running for best goal

The 2026 edition of the Gran Gala del Calcio will be held at Milan's Teatro alla Scala on 2 September. The ceremony will honour the best players from last season, position by position, in an ideal XI from which the Overall Best player of the season will also be chosen. Special awards will also be handed out for the Coach of the Year, Referee of the Year, Club of the Year, Best Young Player in Serie B and Best Young Player in Serie A.

Among the candidates for last season's Top 11, which Serie A players will vote for directly, there are also some Milan players in the running, while Mario Gila is included too after playing for Lazio last year.