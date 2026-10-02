Graham Potter makes Manchester City FFP joke as Sweden squad ravaged by injury and illness crisis

Addressing the health complications sweeping through his dressing room, Potter confirmed in his pre-match press conference: "We've been hit by an infection, or a virus. It's not ideal."

The English tactician lightened the mood by drawing an irreverent parallel with off-pitch controversies back home: "That's as many as Man City has criminal charges against."

However, Potter adopted a more measured tone when addressing the wider ramifications surrounding the Manchester club: "It's not good for football or the English league. It's sad actually."

Refusing to dwell on his selection constraints ahead of a pivotal away fixture, he maintained a resolute outlook: "You just have to focus on the players we have here. You'd love to live in a world where everyone is available, but that's not the world we live in."