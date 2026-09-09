Giulia Galli signs for Barcelona. The farewell post: "Thank you Roma, you have been home"

Galli is deeply attached to Roma and said goodbye with a post on Instagram: "There are farewells that are difficult to put into words, especially when you are not just leaving a place, but an important part of your life. I was born and raised in Rome and it was right here that I learned what it means to chase a dream, fall, get back up, grow and never stop believing in it. I came through the entire youth system, step by step, living every stage of this journey with this city under my skin and Roma in my heart."





"I was lucky enough to live moments that I will carry with me forever: an Under-17 Scudetto, the Primavera years with a league title won, a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia with the first team. Trophies, yes, but above all memories, sacrifices, people, emotions and days that helped build the person and player I am today."





"Rome watched me become a child, a girl and a woman. It saw me grow on and off the pitch. It gave me immense joy, taught me so much and left me with bonds that time and distance will not be able to erase. Today, after ten years, the time has come to leave. And perhaps the hardest part is not leaving a team or a city, but leaving what for so long was simply home. I leave with a heart full of emotions: there is the sadness of a goodbye, but above all gratitude for everything it has been. For every team-mate, every coach, every person I met along the way, every match, every victory, every difficulty and every Roma fan."





To end the long message, Galli thanked everyone who shared that journey with her: "Because some stories do not really end when they take a different path. They stay inside you, they are part of who you are and they will continue to accompany you wherever you go. Thank you Roma. Thank you to every fan. Thank you for these ten years. Thank you for seeing me grow and for giving me such an important part of my life. You were home, and in some way you always will be."