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إنزاجي ومورينيو وعموتةkooora
GOAL
Translated by

Giants without fangs: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly in the grip of a lost identity!

Originals
H. Ammouta
S. Inzaghi
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Al Hilal
Al Ahly SC
LaLiga
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Morocco
Italy
Portugal
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

A difficult and different situation

Some clubs cannot settle for winning alone. Fans expect them to stamp their character on a match and squeeze the life out of their opponents from the first whistle.

Real Madrid in Spain, Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Al Ahly in Egypt are three such clubs. Their supporters have grown used to attacking football, relentless pressing and dominance that turns into chances and goals.

Now the picture looks strikingly different. All three have fallen under coaches who prize organisation over adventure and transitions over sustained possession, dropping into medium or low blocks through certain phases of matches.

The question is no longer how many stars line up on the pitch. It is whether each side can hold on to its historic identity.

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  • Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Inzaghi's revival does not hide the identity flaws

    Under Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal have become more concerned with balance, organisation and transitions. The Italian coach applied that philosophy clearly during periods of last season, but it did not convince the fans, who wanted a more aggressive attacking side given the huge number of stars in the front line.

    Al-Hilal began the current season strongly, winning 6 of the first 7 rounds. Yet the crushing 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun cannot on its own prove a complete attacking system, because Al-Sukkary sat in the relegation zone and had not managed a single win up to that point.

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    Compare that to the 0-2 defeat to NEOM. Al-Hilal fielded three prominent forwards and still lacked attacking effectiveness.

    The problem, then, is not scoring goals once the opponent's resistance collapses. It is finding solutions against an organised team that closes down the spaces and forces them to play in tight areas.

    Here is where the identity crisis felt by the fans emerges. Is this the Al-Hilal that used to attack, or a new team that seeks safety first and then waits for the moment of transition?

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  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-AFC-KSA-JORAFP

    Al-Ahly: the giant searching for its fangs

    In Cairo, the crisis looks sharper still around Hossein Ammouta, the Moroccan who took charge of Al-Ahly at the start of this season. His results still give him room to defend his project. The attacking displays, though, invite questions, with sluggish build-up, no clear patterns going forward, and a constant fallback on individual moments of quality.

    Al-Ahly began the league brightly before drawing 1-1 with Arab Contractors. In that match they struggled to keep their opponents out despite dominating the ball in the second half, and it ended with a goal from the penalty spot.

    Vast spaces opened up behind the defence and between the two centre-backs, and Arab Contractors exploited them time and again. Even the win over Abu Qir Fertilisers in the last round came through individual effort.

    Little wonder, then, that the fans' anger makes sense from a technical standpoint. The problem is not merely the draw or a missed chance. It is the sense that the style itself no longer resembles the Al-Ahly they want to see.

    This is a squad packed with names capable of deciding a game. Yet the attack is not built to give those players the best possible conditions, so the individual solution stops being an extra weapon and becomes a recurring lifeline.

  • Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Real Madrid: the stars are present but the attack is absent

    In Madrid, though, the equation is more intriguing. Jose Mourinho returned to Real Madrid amid huge expectations, only to find himself in charge of a side boasting big names in every line, while his own character remains under examination.

    Mourinho himself stressed that he wants a team capable of pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch, then killing off the opponent within seconds in transition. He also emphasised the need to be able to defend in a deeper block when the game demands it.

    The problem emerged starkly against Atletico Madrid. Real lost the derby 2-1, and during that match the side suffered from a loss of control and effectiveness while Atletico held the reins for long spells.

    Real Madrid possess players capable of producing individual moments of difference, yet the system did not grant them enough space or attacking continuity.

    Even more striking is that their problem does not stop at the attacking build-up. It extends to the press itself. The team does not press as a cohesive unit to the required degree, and when it drops back into its own areas it does not always appear able to control the spaces between the lines. It grows more disorganised against an opponent who imposes possession on it rather than affording it the spaces it wants to counter into.

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  • Three names, one crisis

    The stories of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Real Madrid share an intriguing thread. None of the three clubs lacks individual quality. They face a bigger question: how do you want to play? Fans do not merely demand victory. They want a team that attacks in the way its history demands, presses, creates chances and forces the opponent to retreat.

    Inzaghi has an attacking arsenal capable of making the difference. Aâmouta boasts names that hand him varied attacking solutions. Mourinho commands a group of some of the world's finest players at Real Madrid.

    Yet individual strength does not seem enough when no clear attacking system can turn it into sustained superiority.

    This is where the real battle for the three coaches grows bigger than collecting points. Inzaghi must prove that organisation does not mean abandoning Al-Hilal's identity. Aâmouta faces the task of restoring Al-Ahli to the shape its fans want. Mourinho, meanwhile, needs to find the balance between his philosophy of pressing and transitions and the demands of a team like Real Madrid, which cannot wait for spaces all the time.

    Three giants, three coaches, three philosophies searching for balance. But the fans in Madrid, Riyadh and Cairo do not want a team that waits for the match. They want a team that makes it.

    Should the shortcoming persist against opponents who close down spaces, the crisis of results may turn into a genuine identity crisis. What the fans fear most is not that their team loses a match, but that it stops playing in the way they know it for.

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