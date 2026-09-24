Some clubs cannot settle for winning alone. Fans expect them to stamp their character on a match and squeeze the life out of their opponents from the first whistle.

Real Madrid in Spain, Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Al Ahly in Egypt are three such clubs. Their supporters have grown used to attacking football, relentless pressing and dominance that turns into chances and goals.

Now the picture looks strikingly different. All three have fallen under coaches who prize organisation over adventure and transitions over sustained possession, dropping into medium or low blocks through certain phases of matches.

The question is no longer how many stars line up on the pitch. It is whether each side can hold on to its historic identity.