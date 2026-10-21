Giaccherini continues: "I say this as a former footballer: when you reach these low points, in my opinion, the right thing for the team to do is shut themselves in the dressing room, without the manager, and discuss everything, even to the point of a fistfight between two of them, because perhaps one has a problem with the other. But after that, perhaps everyone gives a bit more. So, in my view, before sacking Spalletti, I think the team need to do some soul-searching too and acknowledge the situation, with everyone taking a bit more responsibility and each person accepting their share. At that point, Spalletti would have no excuses left either; for now, he can point to the fact that the blame lies not only with him but also with the players."





And Conte? "If you want to win, you can't go wrong with Conte. But the flip side is that you have to support him in what he asks for."



