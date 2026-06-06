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MAINZ, GERMANY - MAY 31: Starting lineup of Germany with Jamal Musiala, Nico Schlotterbeck, Felix Nmecha, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Oliver Baumann, Lennart Karl, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, Deniz Undav and Florian Wirtz during the international friendly match between Germany and Finland at MEWA Arena on May 31, 2026 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Helge Prang - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)Getty Images
Adhe Makayasa

Mega blow for Germany as Bayern Munich star ruled out of World Cup after suffering injury in training

Germany
World Cup
L. Karl
F. Ouedraogo
J. Nagelsmann
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga

Germany's World Cup preparations have been hit by a devastating blow after teenage forward Lennart Karl was ruled out of the upcoming tournament. The 18-year-old Bayern Munich prodigy sustained a severe thigh injury during Die Mannschaft's final training session, forcing national team manager Julian Nagelsmann to call up a late replacement.

  • Blow for Die Mannschaft

    The highly rated attacker suffered the setback on the eve of Germany's warm-up fixture against tournament co-hosts the United States. Karl had recently demonstrated his immense value to the squad, starting and providing an assist during a comprehensive 4-0 friendly victory over Finland. To fill the sudden vacancy in his attacking ranks, Nagelsmann has officially turned to RB Leipzig's versatile 20-year-old talent Assan Ouedraogo.

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  • Lennart Karl Germany 2026Getty Images

    Nagelsmann expresses immense sorrow

    The national team manager admitted the sudden loss of the teenage starlet has cast a shadow over the camp's tournament preparations. Expressing his devastation, Nagelsmann said: "I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny.

    "It's a huge shock for him and all of us that he's missing the World Cup. It's only a small consolation that he's young and has many tournaments ahead of him. We would have loved to have him on the team.

    "With Assan Ouedraogo, we're now getting a player who, like Lenny, had a fantastic start with us. He's also highly talented and we expect him to play with courage and freedom."

  • Teenager vows stronger return

    Taking to social media, the Bayern prospect shared his immense heartbreak at being denied the opportunity to feature on football's grandest stage.

    Writing on his Instagram account, Karl stated: "I don't even know where to start, but it hurts beyond words to miss the biggest tournament. I did absolutely everything I could to be fit for the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries often come at the worst possible time. I wish my team the absolute maximum success and, of course, I'll be supporting them every single minute! I will come back stronger, promise 💪🏻 Thank you for all the supportive messages ❤️ Best of luck @dfb_team”.



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  • Assan Ouedraogo Germany 2025Getty Images

    Ouedraogo steps into breach

    Ouedraogo joins the squad boasting an impressive domestic campaign with Leipzig, having registered four goals and three assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances. The central midfielder, who scored on his sole senior international appearance, must rapidly adapt before the competitive action begins.

    Germany conclude their final warm-up match with the US before launching their Group E campaign against Curacao on June 14, followed by subsequent fixtures with Ivory Coast and Ecuador.