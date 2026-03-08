Georgia Stanway proves her class while Leah Williamson nears full fitness - but Grace Clinton and Maya Le Tissier's Lionesses roles remain in limbo: Winners and losers from England's opening Women's World Cup qualifying wins

It was always going to be an interesting week. Wiegman gave out plenty of opportunities in the four friendlies that followed Euro 2025, in part because of the sheer amount of injuries England were dealing with at the time, but also because it was a chance to experiment before competitive fixtures came back around. Players like Lucia Kendall and Maya Le Tissier, for example, looked to have worked their way up the pecking order in those games, in which no fewer than five debuts were handed out.
As most of the injured stars returned to the England squad this month, we were set to learn just how impressed Wiegman was by those who got their chances in those friendlies. We were also still going to see a sprinkling of further experimentation, because of how heavily favoured the Lionesses were for these clashes. Yes, the England boss was always likely to put out a near-full strength team on both occasions, but who would be the exceptions? Who would be the wildcard starters? Who would be first off the bench?
As the European champions flexed their muscles in a 6-1 win over Ukraine, and followed that up with an impressive 2-0 win over Iceland, it wasn’t just about the up-and-coming players who are trying to creep further into the Lionesses picture as a new tournament cycle begins, either. With England’s next game to come against Spain at Wembley Stadium, there were also well-established players out to put forth their case to be in the starting line-up for that massive fixture.
Wiegman has one of the best and deepest squads in world football at her disposal and she’ll need to use that to beat the world champions, in a qualifying group that only has one automatic berth through to the World Cup available. But who will she turn to for that game? This week gave us a bit more of an idea.
So, as the dust settles on two fantastic wins, whose stock rose in this England squad? And whose appears to be on a slightly downward trend? GOAL picks out the winners and losers from the Lionesses' first camp of 2026...