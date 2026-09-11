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Genoa CFC v Como 1907 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Genoa vs Frosinone, where to watch the match on TV and live stream: channel, timing, line-ups

Genoa vs Frosinone
Serie A
Genoa
Frosinone

Genoa, under the leadership of Daniele De Rossi, seek their first win of the season against surprise side Frosinone: here is all the information about the match

Daniele De Rossi's Genoa are still hunting their first league win, stuck on zero points. Standing in their way are the surprise package Frosinone, who have 6 points from three matches and a red-hot Raimondo, fresh from braces in each of the last two rounds.



De Rossi changes little or nothing despite the defeats. Vasquez, who scored on his debut, could once again start up front alongside Colombo. On the right, former Udinese man Ehizibue looks set to make his first start.


Transfer rumours aside, Alvini may hand prized asset Ghedjemis a return to the starting XI at Frosinone, deploying him on the right in the trusted 4-2-3-1. Bracaglia and Oyono are expected to fill the full-back roles.



  • Genoa vs Frosinone: broadcasting channel and live stream

    Match: Genoa vs Frosinone

    Date: Saturday 12 September 2026

    Time: 15.00

    Broadcasting channel: stc

    Live stream:stc

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  • Genoa v Frosinone, the expected line-ups

    Genoa (3-5-2): Bielov; Marcandalli, Østigård, Vásquez; Ehizibue, Baldanzi, Frendrup, Sau, Ellertsson; Osmajić, Colombo.

    Frosinone (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Kalaj, Mazzini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo.

  • Where to watch the Genoa vs Frosinone match on television

    The Italian league match between Genoa and Frosinone will be shown live on television via stc through the app on compatible smart TVs, on video game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), on TIMVISION Box, or on devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV.

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  • Where to watch the Genoa v Frosinone match live

    Genoa-Frosinone is also available to stream live on stc, whether you fire it up on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop. Just download the app or head to the platform's official website.

Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC