Genoa lost 4-1 at home to Como, their third defeat in three games under Daniele De Rossi. After the match, the Rossoblù boss told Dazn he had been impressed by the quality of Cesc Fabregas's side.
Translated by
Genoa, De Rossi: "Como are the strongest team I have seen. I feel a little powerless in the face of them"
De Rossi impressed
"Against a team like that you have to be perfect for 90 minutes. They are the strongest team I have seen, they impressed me. We did things properly, we stayed in the game, but we never felt we could get back into it. The third goal? I would like to watch it again. It has never happened to me before that I was hoping we would not concede another goal."
The strength of the group
"Sometimes you get angry with the referee, other times with yourself, sometimes the others are better than you. These players are on another level. I stick with my group: they have it in them to get the points we need. Sometimes the fixture list goes against you, but I start again from the lads. The fans understand us, they are inside this stadium, which will be fundamental in getting the points I am convinced we will get. They have been very different matches, against Napoli I was proud, against Lazio I was angry about the first half, today it needs to be analysed, I feel a little powerless when it comes to Como."
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