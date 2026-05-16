Barcelona's pursuit of Álvarez faces a potential stumbling block: the club is reportedly prepared to pay up to €100 million. Chelsea is well aware that Barça can afford to exceed the rumoured €70 million.

To launch talks, sporting director Deco landed in London on Friday. After weeks of dialogue with the player's agent, his first task is to meet Chelsea's hierarchy and gauge their stance on a sale.

The Blues are preparing to face Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final, which is why Pedro's agent has also travelled to watch the match at the stadium. Whether Chelsea secures Champions League football next term—currently considered unlikely—could prove decisive.

If they miss out on the Champions League, the club will feel greater pressure to sell players to balance the books, while Pedro may push harder for a move.