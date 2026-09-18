Gerry Cardinale chose Ruben Amorim after an extensive search, Gazzetta dello Sport recalls. The owner's belief in his young age and attacking, dominant football was decisive: possession, aggression, intensity and the drive to score one more. The project grew out of disappointment with AC Milan's 2025-26 season and the backing of top-level transfer business. After five matches and just one defeat, faith in the manager remains intact, according to the newspaper: the Portuguese coach is safe in the dugout and the owner continues to support him.





That said, the message is just as clear, Gazzetta's analysis continues: turn things around immediately. It starts with the match against Lecce and, above all, the next run of nine games, five of them away from home, across Serie A and the Europa League. AC Milan now need to find consistency and deliver answers on the pitch.