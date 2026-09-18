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Grafica Amorim Milan 2026Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Gazzetta - Milan, trust in Amorim, alone at Milanello after Benfica and without directors with whom to discuss tactical issues

AC Milan
R. Amorim

After the defeat to Benfica, a difficult moment for AC Milan and their manager

Gerry Cardinale chose Ruben Amorim after an extensive search, Gazzetta dello Sport recalls. The owner's belief in his young age and attacking, dominant football was decisive: possession, aggression, intensity and the drive to score one more. The project grew out of disappointment with AC Milan's 2025-26 season and the backing of top-level transfer business. After five matches and just one defeat, faith in the manager remains intact, according to the newspaper: the Portuguese coach is safe in the dugout and the owner continues to support him.


That said, the message is just as clear, Gazzetta's analysis continues: turn things around immediately. It starts with the match against Lecce and, above all, the next run of nine games, five of them away from home, across Serie A and the Europa League. AC Milan now need to find consistency and deliver answers on the pitch.

  • Amorim is feeling the pressure first-hand. After the European night he stayed on alone at Milanello, Gazzetta reports, where he spent the night reflecting on the team’s current situation (there are no directors with whom he can discuss strictly tactical matters). He wants to protect the group and is not backing away from the challenge he chose a few months ago. After two months of work and the early wins against Torino and Venezia, the manager accepted Milan have gone backwards, above all in their play and intensity. That is where the work over the coming days will begin again.

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Lecce
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