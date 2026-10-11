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Gasperini: “The red card for Malen? It’s time to put an end to football decided by freeze-frames. Let’s not go backwards. An incident that ruined the match”

AS Roma

The Roma manager’s comments after the draw in Como.

After Como-Roma, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to DAZN.


Dybala's performance

"Absolutely. I think Dybala was outstanding, even when he came back to tidy up certain situations in the second half. It wasn't easy when we were a man down. I think he, like his team-mates, put in an excellent performance. I don't remember him giving the ball away; in fact, he seems sharp again when he makes a burst forward. It's a shame about that chance in the first half, when he could have scored. But he produced another outstanding performance today."


Continuing with Dybala as the lone striker

"No, Malen went off and it was the natural solution with those players on the pitch. But I liked what he was doing, because he started to get on the ball a lot, giving us some breathing space and a way out. There were a few situations that, with just a little more, could also have led to a dangerous counter-attack. He kept it up for all 90 minutes. Of course, it wasn't easy. He was perhaps the one most disadvantaged, because he had to operate between Como's two centre-backs, but he did it with great intelligence and quality, like a true footballer who understands the game."


The performance and the chances created

"Unfortunately, I have to say that we had some excellent chances to score in the first half. Como had a couple of big chances too, but I think we looked capable of taking the lead. Then, of course, if you play 30 of the 90 minutes a man down, it means you've played two-thirds of the match on level terms against a strong side like Como. That's our regret, because obviously I don't know how the match would have ended, but I felt we were fairly confident of having some excellent chances. Instead, we were forced to defend, and we did so with great composure and organisation. Of course, when you play 30 minutes with ten men, you come away with a draw, and that's still fine."




  • How much confidence does that final half-hour give you? What did you make of Gollini's performance?

    "Yes, certainly, because he was undoubtedly good with his distribution, both with his feet and with his hands, especially in the first half. Of course, the team also put him in a position to play that way. He was alert and precise. The team made sure he did not have to make any major saves, but he is a goalkeeper who will be able to deputise for Svilar very well."


    Real Madrid are next, bringing together two managers who have inspired dreams: you at Roma today and José Mourinho in the past. How do you see the meeting between the teams, and between two personalities in the dugout who give their sides character and mould them in their own image?

    "Of course, when I look at Real Madrid, I see a team of incredible champions, both on the pitch and on the bench. We are facing one of the strongest teams in Europe, who have also had an extraordinary transfer window this year. José left people with extraordinary memories of him and affection for him as a manager. Now, though, ours is a very different kind of team from the one that played under Mourinho, even though it has not been that many years. It is a team that gives me great satisfaction, because even today it took tremendous spirit, great fitness and a huge heart to play this way at Como."



    With your side finishing the match with ten men, what did you make of Malen's sending-off? There didn't seem to be much doubt about Fabbri's decision. Do you agree?

    "I don't know. There are repeated fouls on Malen. To say that Malen was guilty of violent conduct is very difficult to justify. He lunged after being held back and undoubtedly tried to make a challenge, touching the ball as well. But what does look bad is the leap. There was no intent on Malen's part; it is absolutely not in his nature. It was certainly an incident that spoiled the match. It was a beautiful match, and it became a little less beautiful because of that. I understand that, if you freeze the frame like that, it is very easy to judge, but football is not made up of still frames. Football is made up of passages of play, because otherwise you can justify anything. Malen had no intention or determination to hurt anyone there. So that is the important point. It is time to stop relying on still frames, because they really distort reality. Unfortunately, we have had to put up with this for years. Now, finally, this year we are able to see a more authentic game of football. Please, let's not go backwards with these absurd still frames."

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