How much confidence does that final half-hour give you? What did you make of Gollini's performance?

"Yes, certainly, because he was undoubtedly good with his distribution, both with his feet and with his hands, especially in the first half. Of course, the team also put him in a position to play that way. He was alert and precise. The team made sure he did not have to make any major saves, but he is a goalkeeper who will be able to deputise for Svilar very well."





Real Madrid are next, bringing together two managers who have inspired dreams: you at Roma today and José Mourinho in the past. How do you see the meeting between the teams, and between two personalities in the dugout who give their sides character and mould them in their own image?

"Of course, when I look at Real Madrid, I see a team of incredible champions, both on the pitch and on the bench. We are facing one of the strongest teams in Europe, who have also had an extraordinary transfer window this year. José left people with extraordinary memories of him and affection for him as a manager. Now, though, ours is a very different kind of team from the one that played under Mourinho, even though it has not been that many years. It is a team that gives me great satisfaction, because even today it took tremendous spirit, great fitness and a huge heart to play this way at Como."









With your side finishing the match with ten men, what did you make of Malen's sending-off? There didn't seem to be much doubt about Fabbri's decision. Do you agree?

"I don't know. There are repeated fouls on Malen. To say that Malen was guilty of violent conduct is very difficult to justify. He lunged after being held back and undoubtedly tried to make a challenge, touching the ball as well. But what does look bad is the leap. There was no intent on Malen's part; it is absolutely not in his nature. It was certainly an incident that spoiled the match. It was a beautiful match, and it became a little less beautiful because of that. I understand that, if you freeze the frame like that, it is very easy to judge, but football is not made up of still frames. Football is made up of passages of play, because otherwise you can justify anything. Malen had no intention or determination to hurt anyone there. So that is the important point. It is time to stop relying on still frames, because they really distort reality. Unfortunately, we have had to put up with this for years. Now, finally, this year we are able to see a more authentic game of football. Please, let's not go backwards with these absurd still frames."