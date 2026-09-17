Gasperini: “I struggle to find major flaws in my Roma. Serie A title? Let’s wait for 20 matches, but we want to stay near the top”

"We realise that all sorts of predictions are being made about us, and that is only right: people have their dreams, they want the maximum. As for us, as every year, we have to look reality in the face. And the reality is that you can only talk about objectives after around 20 matches. There is no point setting them after four or five rounds of fixtures. Of course we have confidence, of course we want to be near the top of the table, but right now that is the only concrete objective."