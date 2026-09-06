'All over the place' - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher deliver verdicts after Arsenal beat Xabi Alonso's Chelsea

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Chelsea, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher praised Mikel Arteta's side for their defensive resilience, especially considering the absence of William Saliba.

Carragher believes their ability to restrict opponents is an ominous sign for title rivals. He said: "I think the worrying thing for everybody else already is that Saliba, - who is genuinely world-class arguably probably the best centre-back in world football – has not played a minute of football so far this season. And it doesn’t look like anyone can score against them."