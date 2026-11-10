Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has left Frosinone midfielder Giacomo Calò out of his squad. Mancini explained why: "Calò is one of many lads who are doing well at the moment; Frosinone have 3-4 good ones. But we cannot call up players aged 29 or 30 at this stage. We will do so when we need to, but not because his agent tells us to." Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Calò had no complaints: "I'll turn 30 in February, so it's normal that my age puts me at a disadvantage compared with younger players. But if I keep this up…. I was a little afraid I would never make my mark; now people are talking about me in connection with the national team. It feels like a dream."