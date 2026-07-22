The curtain has come down on the 2026 World Cup in North America, and the compass of the global sports media has swung sharply from the international pitches to the closed offices of the clubs.

An entity as vast as Spanish giants Real Madrid is always bound to command that attention, from the media and from football lovers everywhere.

Real Madrid started the summer window strongly, securing Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho along with a clutch of major global deals. Yet plenty of hot files remain open inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Merengue hierarchy, it seems, were waiting for the World Cup to finish before settling these matters once and for all.

Here, then, are the most prominent files Real Madrid want to close over the coming days.