Portugal's Jose Mourinho, the head coach of Real Madrid, went into the match with a line-up similar to his last game against Inter Milan in the Champions League, making two key changes.

Ivorian Yan Diomande started on the right wing at the expense of Turkey's Arda Guler, while Portugal's Bernardo Silva featured in midfield in place of Alexander-Arnold.

Bernardo's return to midfield gave Real Madrid great fluidity. He was the magic solution for his team-mates, carrying the ball out of the first and second thirds all the way to goal.

True, the Portuguese star did not score or provide an assist directly. But every goal Real Madrid scored before he went off bore his imprint from the outset.