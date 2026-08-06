The problem is no longer merely technical. It has become an administrative and marketing crisis, because Al-Hilal now possess a player on a large salary and with a high financial value who is not a key element within the project.

They have tried repeatedly to offload him, whether by sale or loan, yet every negotiation ran into the financial aspects. That has left the deal suspended, and Al-Hilal bear the consequences of a decision that originally rested on a technical conviction from Inzaghi.

Nunez alone cannot be held responsible for what happened. What is certain is that the Italian coach placed the biggest bet on him, and that bet has not paid off so far. Al-Hilal are left facing one of the most difficult files in the transfer market, paying the price for a decision that was supposed to lead the team to the summit but instead handed them a crisis that has still not ended.