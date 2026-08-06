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From the summit to the bottom: Inzaghi drags Al-Hilal into the toughest gamble!

FEATURES
S. Inzaghi
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
D. Nunez
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay

A major crisis rocks the leader of Asia

One decision can transform a whole team. It can also drag a club into a mess that lasts for months.

Al-Hilal have learned that the hard way with Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan arrived as the signing Simone Inzaghi pushed hard for, and within a few months he has become one of the trickiest problems at the club.

  • Al Hilal v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Núñez: Inzaghi's first choice

    Inzaghi made his demands clear from the moment he arrived. He saw Darwin Nunez as the striker to lead his project and pushed for the signing even if it cost Aleksandar Mitrovic, this despite having the Brazilian Marcos Leonardo already in his ranks.

    The management backed their coach. They treated the deal as the cornerstone of the new project, hoping the Uruguayan would deliver the impact everyone expected and hand Al-Hilal a fresh attacking dimension.

    Al-Hilal duly landed him from Liverpool for 53 million euros. They tore up Mitrovic's contract and struck Leonardo's name from the domestic list, a move that sparked plenty of controversy.

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    From the awaited signing to a heavy burden

    Reality took a completely different turn. Nunez never delivered the level the fans had awaited, and his attacking effectiveness fell away sharply. He simply failed to prove himself the striker capable of making the difference in the big matches.

    The coaching staff's conviction shifted as the season wore on, until they left him out of the domestic squad after just six months. That decision laid bare how far the player had fallen, having once been the coach's number one bet.

    Read also: He does not possess a magic wand: why did Al-Ahly move to sign Bosic?

    Nunez played 16 matches in the Al-Hilal shirt. He scored 6 goals and provided just 4 assists.

    He fired off 42 shots, 18 of them on target, and squandered 8 clear chances. A conversion rate of just 15% reveals the extent of the struggle Al-Hilal endured with the Uruguayan striker.

  • Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Hilal pays the price of the gamble

    The problem is no longer purely technical. It has grown into a managerial and marketing crisis, because Al-Hilal now carry a player on a huge salary and a high financial value who is not a key part of the project.

    Repeated attempts to offload him, whether by sale or loan, have all foundered on the financials. The deal sits in limbo, and Al-Hilal are left bearing the consequences of a decision built originally on Inzaghi's technical conviction.

    Nunez alone cannot shoulder the blame for what has happened. What is certain, though, is that the Italian coach placed the biggest bet on him, a bet that has not paid off so far. That leaves Al-Hilal facing one of the toughest files in the transfer market, paying the price for a decision that was meant to carry the team to the summit and instead dropped them into a crisis that still has no end.

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