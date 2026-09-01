Inzaghi drew heavy criticism in all of those matches, but nothing stung like the fallout from the 3-3 draw.

It was his first Clasico since taking charge of Al-Hilal, played back in September 2025, almost a full year ago now.

The Italian botched it. Al-Hilal led 3-0 at the break, yet he pulled his side deep in the second half and switched to three at the back.

That retreat opened the door. Al-Ahli struck three times in under 15 minutes to complete a historic comeback and snatch a 3-3 draw.

The game set the template for Inzaghi's entire season. Take the lead against anyone and he would sit deep, a habit that left Al-Hilal labouring through match after match, even the ones they won.