But all these matches sit on one side of the scale, and the last against Al-Ahli sits on the other. It came out completely different from the first, played a year earlier, which ended 3-3.
Inzaghi himself made the difference. He ended the first half two goals to the good, with Al-Ahli reduced to 10 men after Turkish defender Merih Demiral was sent off, yet he did not retreat as he had done before.
The Italian coach kept the team's 4-3-3 structure intact, handing new arrival Ollie Watkins his chance at the start of the second half. The English striker proved his worth and scored the third goal.
Under that pressure, Al-Ahli could not pose any real threat to Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, save for a single attack from Brazilian winger Galeno.
Al-Hilal, by contrast, reached Al-Ahli's goal on more than one occasion and even had a goal disallowed, with Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in fine form.
This attacking approach, untainted by any retreat after taking the lead, is exactly what Al-Hilal's fans want to see this season, especially with strong signings arriving to help the team in every competition.
Should Inzaghi maintain it in the coming matches, without change as the season wears on and the fixtures pile up, he will prove the management's bet on him a success. That is what the fans hope for, even those who called for his departure.