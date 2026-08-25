From Mourinho's ugliness to Barcelona's magic and Liverpool's stumble: Europe opens its season with surprises

The new 2026-2027 European season kicked off last weekend, football making up for a silent summer with a clamour across every pitch.

This was no ordinary opening round. It served notice that a season of major upheaval lies ahead: new managers on historic benches, giant names departing, fresh tactical ideas tested for the first time under the pressure of three points.

Consider the fragility of the new Liverpool at the fortress of St James' Park. Or the ugly win Jose Mourinho snatched on his first return to the Bernabeu in 13 years. Manchester City rose from the dead, while Michael Carrick suffered a catastrophic start with Manchester United. Here is an in-depth read summing up what happened in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

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